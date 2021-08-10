More Texas School Districts Bring Back Mask Mandates

Get our free mobile app

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued an executive order banning cities, counties, and school districts from enforcing mask mandates and from issuing different restrictions on businesses due to the coronavirus pandemic, but some school districts in the state are ready to challenge the Governor's orders.

Dallas ISD was the first school district in the state to require masks in schools. The school district says the mandate is temporary, but it still goes against the Governor's order. Houston ISD, the largest school district in Texas will decide on Thursday whether they will issue a mask mandate. All signs point to Houston ISD passing a mask mandate. Austin ISD will also force people to wear a mask when classes begin. According to KXAN, a few other school districts in the state as of Tuesday are also looking into to and some may sue to get control.

So how does the Governor feel about all of this? It's not real clear. KXAN was able to get a statement from the Governor's office, but it sounds more like statement of disappointment than condemnation.

Abbott’s office responded to the school districts’ actions to defy the governor’s order on Tuesday, saying in part, “we are all working to protect Texas children and those most vulnerable among us, but violating the Governor’s executive orders—and violating parental rights—is not the way to do it.” The statement goes on to say the time for mask mandates is over, and people must now take on personal responsibility. “Parents and guardians have the right to decide whether their child will wear a mask or not, just as with any other decision in their child’s life,” the statement from Abbott’s office reads.

Eventually this will be decided in the courts. Meanwhile parents are free to send their kids to school with or without masks.

