Study Reveals Texas Cities Most Obsessed with Barbecue
I feel like every city in Texas is obsessed with barbecue, but according to a new study, some are more obsessed than others.
While Texas is known for many great types of foods, barbecue is probably the one it’s most known for. And I’m not just talking about the stuff you get in legendary barbecue joints like Kreuz Market and Franklin’s, you’ll find a pit master on just about every city block in the Lone Star State.
Most people would probably guess some of our largest cities, like Austin, Houston, and Fort Worth, would be the most barbecue-obsessed cities, but they would be wrong, according to the study conducted by Payless Power.
Instead, researchers found New Braunfels, Sugar Land, and Lewisville to be the three most obsessed cities, respectively. Admittedly, I was kind of surprised to see that.
10 Most Barbecue-Obsessed Texas Cities
- New Braunfels
- Sugar Land
- Lewisville
- Austin
- Round Rock
- Waco
- Richardson
- Irving
- Pasadena
- Pearland
You’re probably wondering what exactly makes a city more barbecue-obsessed than others. Researchers based their conclusions on metrics such as how often locals searched for barbecue, the number of BBQ joints, and how highly they were rated.
So, let the debate begin. How does your city stack up against those ranked the most barbecue-obsessed in the Lone Star State?
