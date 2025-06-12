The latest wild police chase, caught on video, involved a man who decided to steal a police SUV in Grand Prairie, Texas.

High-Speed Chase Begins in a Stolen Cadillac

Here’s the thing – it was his second police chase of the night. Fox 4 News reports police attempted to pull over 22-year-old Kendral Pickett when he was spotted driving erratically in a stolen Cadillac with no lights on I-20.

Get our free mobile app

READ NEXT: These Texas Cities are DUI Danger Zones

He evaded the police but eventually ditched the car and ran into a wooded area. He was located after a search conducted using canine units and helicopters and taken into custody.

Paramedics were called to the scene due to Pickett being bitten by a dog. While waiting for paramedics to arrive, Pickett pulled the handcuffs under his legs to the front of his body, jumped into the police SUV, and fled the scene.

Pickett led police on a chase across I-30 and Hampton Road. The chase ended when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed in Oak Cliff. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Suspect Faces Multiple Felony Charges

Pickett has been charged with two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of evading arrest, assault of a public servant, and one count of escape while arrested.

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week June 6, 2025 Gallery Credit: Johnny Thrash

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week May 30, 2025 Gallery Credit: Johnny Thrash