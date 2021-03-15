Most Common Superstitions for Texas and Oklahoma

Do you believe in superstitions?

A superstition is defined as, "A belief or practice typically resulting from ignorance, a misunderstanding of science or causality, a belief in fate or magic, perceived supernatural influence, or fear of that which is unknown." For me personally, I think Friday the 13th is bad luck. Not just because of the horror movie, but something usually bad happens to me on that day. Could be something very small, but something always happens.

Apparently Texans are a little bit more positive with their superstition. Texans believe in lucky pennies. How's the phrase go, “Find a penny, pick it up, and all day long you'll have good luck.?" I think the penny has to be heads up 'to work'. All in all, this is a harmless superstition and one I believed in as a kid.

For Oklahoma, I'll be honest, I never heard of this one. If you see an owl, that is a bad omen? Really? Growing up in Maryland, I always heard owls were good luck. Crazy to think that in different parts of the country they mean completely opposite things. Arizona and Oregon folks also think owls are a bad omen.

All in all, it's a pretty interesting survey. If you want to check out the full map, you can do it here. It looks like the favorite superstition in the majority of states is throwing salt over your shoulder. I got to admit, I've done that one before.