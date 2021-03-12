Minnesota Drone Video ‘Bowling’ People Over [WATCH]

Every now and then an amazing video goes viral for all the right reasons. This is one of those times.

There's a video called "Right Up Our Alley" making the rounds and I have to say it's one of the most amazing single shot drone videos I've ever seen.

Starting out in the street the camera zooms into the front doors of Bryant Lake Bowl in Minneapolis, Minnesota, then proceeds to give you the grand tour of not only the bowling lanes area, but behind the lanes where the pin resetting machines work, the bar area, the theater (Yes! This bowling alley has its own theater!) and back into the bowling area before its dramatic finish. No spoilers here, you'll just have to watch for about a minute and a half. (No drones were damaged in the making of this video.)

As I watch the video a few thoughts spring to mine. One, I really want to spend some time in this bowling alley. Two, this is the quietest bowling alley I've ever seen, Three, that was simply amazing.

The video was shot and produced on March 2nd of this year by Rally Studios. The video's producer, Anthony Jaska, says it truly was all shot in one continuous take, although they did have to make 10 or 12 runs at it before they got everything right in one attempt.

It turns out I'm not the only one who's impressed with the one shot footage, according to ABC.Net.au some pretty powerful people in Hollywood are also paying attention.

Since the video started making the rounds it's gained the attention of Todd Vaziri, a visual effects artist on Star Wars, Star Trek, Marvel and Transformers films who tweeted it was "just beautiful."

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn even tweeted that he wanted them on his team for Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3.

In the days of CGI everywhere you turn it's really fun to see someone doing amazing work with just a camera, a set, some actors, and one phenomenal drone pilot.

Nicely done, Rally Studios. Nicely done, indeed.