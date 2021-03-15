Cajun Fest is Back for 2021

Here’s some great news for those of us who are ready to get out and socialize.

Downtown Wichita Falls Development announced today that Cajun Fest is returning this year after being cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival is set for Saturday, April 24.

Cajun Fest will be held on Ohio Street and Indiana Avenue, in the area spanning from 8th Street to 10th Street. You can look forward to plenty of Cajun and Creole foods and of course, a crawfish broil. There will be activities for adults and children alike, live music and more. Musical acts are still TBA.

April 1 is the on-sale date for tickets, with special pricing available during the After Hours Artwalk on that date.

There will be safety measures in place to address COVID-19 concerns. The footprint of the festival will be expanded to allow for social distancing, sanitation stations will be set up throughout the festival and while face coverings aren’t required, guests are encouraged to wear masks.

In previous years, Cajun Fest has been able to rely on Sheppard Air Force base for volunteer support. However, this year, Downtown Wichita Falls development is reaching out to the community for volunteers. If you or someone you know will be able to help out, sign up at this location or at downtownwf.com.

Downtown Wichita Falls Development is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. All proceeds from Cajun Fest go toward its mission of revitalizing Downtown Wichita Falls through economic development, historic preservation, marketing and revitalization.

