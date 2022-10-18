The Ghosts Talk Dirty to You in This Texas Haunted House

Apparently, ghosts like to get their freak on, too.

I’m going to let you in on a little secret. I 100% believe in ghosts. I once lived in a home that I and my roommates at the time were convinced was haunted. My old roommates still live in the home and are still convinced it’s haunted.

None of us ever saw anything, but we all heard the same things at different times. For instance, we all heard things like a little girl talking and hammering when no one else was in the house. Freaky stuff.

But we never heard the kind of freaky stuff residents in a small house on Denton Street in Gainesville have heard over the years.

That’s because the ghosts that haunt the house like to talk dirty to its tenants, according to WFAA. Yep. That place is haunted by some straight-up freaks.

Linda Hill and her husband bought several homes in the same neighborhood to rent them out several years ago. But people would move into this home and then quickly move back out. They had no earthly idea why. But after going through 10 tenants in less than two years, someone told her husband it was haunted.

They didn’t believe it at first, but once while she was taking a shower there, Hill heard a dark figure whisper “Lookin’ good” at her through the curtain. She thought it was her husband until he walked into the bathroom a few seconds later and asked her who she was talking to.

That’s when she realized it really is haunted.

Since then, she’s had several people record electronic voice phenomenon (EVPs) that revealed the ghosts talking dirty. The ghosts were heard saying things like “Oh baby, oh baby, yeah” and “Yeah, I like it like that.”

You’re probably wondering why the hell the ghosts in this house are such freaks. It’s because rumor has it the house, which was built in the 1840s, used to be a bordello.

There’s more to the story than just dirty-talking ghosts, though.

There’s a door in the upstairs bathroom that opens by itself and a room known as the murder room, due to the fact that every psychic who has walked into it saw a dead man lying on its floor.

Oh yeah – and there’s a 19-foot well below the living room. It was built on the original property but later covered up by the living room. It’s now encased in plexiglass. There are those who believe the well serves as a sort of “spiritual portal.”

Whatever the case may be, I’ll have to take their word for it, because I have no desire to find out for myself.

But, if you’re braver than I am, you can book a tour or even rent the house, known as Hill House Manor. Get your details on the official Facebook page.

