Haunted Texas Hotel Shares Footage of Creepy Activity

Are you someone who wants to experience a ghostly encounter? Plan a road trip to Sequin, Texas and spend the night in the Magnolia Hotel. It is considered to be the most haunted hotel in Texas. If you check out their website, pretty much every ghost hunting show to ever exist has spent in the night in the Magnolia.

This past weekend the owners shared some strange footage from one of the rooms. Several things start happening in the video. A ball and some toys on the ground suddenly start moving. The toys light up when something touches them. So what touched them? A short time later in the video you will see a shadowy figure appear in the doorway. You will also notice while the ball is moving that the dress in the corner also starts moving.

“That is our children’s room where all of our little spirits enjoy playing because of all the toys,” Erin Ghedi owner of the Magnolia said. “This was definitely sweet Emma because she is the one who enjoys rolling the ball.” Ghedi said she thinks the shadow figure is a spirit named Mrs. Read who watches over the children.

Ghedi says she believes the Magnolia is home to around twenty spirits. So if you're into this sort of thing. They do ghost tours throughout the year and you can also spend the night if you're brave enough. Me personally, I'm not going in there unless I got a proton pack with me.

