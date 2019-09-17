MSU’s Coach Noel Johnson Honored at Carrie Underwood Concert

Inspiring others to be the best that they can, that's one of the things that coaches do. And when the coaches need a little encouragement and support, those that they've inspired in the past step up to return the favor. That's exactly what happened the other day at a Carrie Underwood concert in Salt Lake City, Utah.

As reported by Texoma's Homepage (KFDX/KJTL) Former Midwestern State University student, Skyler Warrick, entered a contest to perform 'The Champion' with Carrie Underwood to honor someone they looked up to as a hero in their life. Skyler's entry telling the story of MSU Women's Head Basketball Coach Noel Johnson and her battle with ovarian cancer must have caught the attention of the right people because a few days before the Salt Lake City show Skyler was informed that she would be performing with Carrie.

As you can see in the video above, Carrie Underwood dedicated several minutes of her show to Skyler and Coach J.

Great job Skyler, and our thoughts and best wishes are with Coach Noel Johnson.