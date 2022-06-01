Music Headliners for the 2022 State Fair of Texas Announced
This year’s musical lineup for the State Fair of Texas has a little something to offer for fans of all types of music. The lineup features a mix of Country, R&B, Rock and more.
All State Fair of Texas concerts are included with the price of admission.
First up will be Trace Adkins. He’ll take the main stage at 8:30 pm on Friday, September 30.
Ashanti is set to perform on the main stage at 4:00 pm on Saturday, October 1.
Fairgoers will be treated to some New Orleans jazz when the Preservation Hall Jazz Band takes the stage at 8:30 pm on Saturday, October 1.
La Fiera de Ojinaga will wrap up the weekend with their performance on the main stage at 8:30 pm on Sunday, October 2.
The music isn’t limited to the weekend. Chris Perez Band is booked for Tuesday, October 4 at 8:00 pm.
Kraig Parker will pay tribute to the King of Rock n’ Roll himself, Elvis Presley, on Wednesday, October 5 with performances at 5:30 pm and 8:30 pm.
Vandeliers are next up on the main stage. The band is booked to play a set at 5:30 pm and another at 8:30 pm on Friday, October 7.
Texas folk duo Jamestown Revival is set to take the stage at 8:30 pm on Saturday, October 8.
The legendary Lucinda Williams rounds out the weekend with her set at 8:30 pm on Sunday, October 9.
Get your 70s and 80s disco fix when Le Feak takes the stage on Monday, October 10. They have performances set for 3:00 pm and 5:30 pm.
Red Dirt legends Jason Boland and the Stragglers will treat fairgoers to a set on Friday, October 14 at 8:30 pm.
Fitz and the Tantrums are set to hit the main stage at 8:30 pm on Saturday, October 15.
Night Ranger will be the final act on the main stage for the weekend. The rock legends will perform at 8:30 pm on Sunday, October 16.
Winners of “The Voice”, the trio Girl Named Tom, will take the stage at 8:30 pm on Friday, October 21.
Journey tribute band Resurrection will treat the audience to two sets on Saturday, October 22. They have performances booked for 5:30 pm and 8:30 pm.
The State Fair will be rounded out by La Mafia when they take the stage at 3:00 pm on Sunday, October 23.
Get the full lineup for the festival and purchase tickets at this location.