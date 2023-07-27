National Whataburger Day Means Free Burgers for Everyone

I’ve been waiting for this day my whole life.

Whataburger has announced August 8 will be the first-ever National Whataburger Day in honor of the Texas favorite burger chain being in business for 73 years.

And Whataburger Rewards members (like this ol’ boy) get free burgers on August 7 and 8. So, if you love the “W” as much as I do, get signed up ASAP.

In addition to the free burgers they will be handing out for National Whataburger Day, being a member of their rewards program will net you free food regularly.

But the awesomeness of Whataburger isn’t limited to free food for their rewards members. According to KHOU, the chain will be wiping out $73,000 in school lunch debt, $1,000 for every year they’ve been in business.

To quote every cheesy infomercial ever, “But wait, there’s more.” They’ll also be handing out special inaugural National Whataburger Day table tents to customers who visit the store on August 8. But, you’ll want to get there early as supplies are limited.

