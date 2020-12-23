Natty Light is Ringing In 2021 with 2,021 Free Cases of Beer

Here’s a helluva way to kick off the new year.

There’s no two ways about it – 2020 sucked. That’s not to say next year’s going to be any better, but I’m looking for any sort of positivity I can find and things are looking up for 2021, thanks to Natural Light.

The company that’s provided this ol’ boy with many a buzz during hard times has made it their mission to ensure fans can ring in the new year with an ice cold Natty Light through their "Finally '21" campaign.

Once the clock strikes midnight on January 1, 2021, fans ages 21 and older can enter to win one of 2,021 cases of free Natural Light. To win, fans merely need to post to social media using the hashtags #Finally21 and #Sweepstakes to be entered to win.

Daniel Blake, Vice President of US Value Brands at Anheuser-Busch knows folks are ready to move on from 2020:

This year…was rough We know there have been some bright spots this year and we’re happy to have been a part of many of them, but the reality is, our fans are ready to move on from 2020. We’re giving them a small token of our appreciation for toughing out this year with us, and hope they raise an ice cold Natty this New Year’s to getting back to making epic memories.

For more info, follow @naturallight on Twitter and Facebook, @naturallightbeer on Instagram, or visit www.naturallight.com.