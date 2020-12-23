Dallas Mavericks Announce No Fans in Attendance to Start the Season

We knew this was coming, but now it's official.

Season ticker holders for the Dallas Mavericks received an email yesterday that no fans would be allowed into the AAC to start the season. The email didn't give a timetable of when they expect fans to return to the arena for games. Only seven NBA teams are allowing fans to start the year, here are those teams with their attendance allowed. Atlanta Hawks: 1,700...Cleveland Cavaliers: 300...Houston Rockets: 4,500...New Orleans Pelicans: 750...Orlando Magic: 4,000...Toronto Raptors: 3,800....and the Utah Jazz: 1,500.

The San Antonio Spurs as of yesterday are listed as TBD, so we will see if they decide to allow some people into their venue. The Mavericks have a very loyal fan base who loves to attend games at the American Airlines Center. The Mavericks actually broke the NBA consecutive sellout record for attendance before the pandemic started.

“I don’t think we’ll ever get to the way where things were, where we feel comfortable and we don’t feel like ‘Hey, there’s a big risk,’ until there’s a very successful vaccine and most people have gotten it,” said Dr. Diana Cervantes, director of the master in public health epidemiology program at the University of North Texas. “Until then, it’s always going to be a risk.”

Hopefully with the vaccine slowly making it's way across the country, we will see cases go down. My annual Mavericks game I go to is always against the Memphis Grizzlies. That game is scheduled for February 22nd and I doubt fans will be allowed in by then. I can cross my fingers, but I don't think it will happen.