‘Neanderthal Thinking': Biden Slams Texas’ Re-opening Plans

Is it a big mistake for Texas to re-open next week? President Joe Biden believes it is, and he said during an Oval Office meeting on cancer on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that all businesses would be able to operate at 100 percent capacity if they wish beginning on March 10th. Governor Abbott also announced that the state's mask mandate would be coming to an end.

President Biden was asked about the announcements and said "I think a big mistake." He went on to discuss the critical need for people to continue wearing masks to combat COVID-19.

According to KRLD and the Washington Post, Biden also said that the "last thing we need is Neanderthal thinking":

“Look, I hope everybody’s realized by now these mass make a difference,” Biden told reporters at the White House Wednesday afternoon ahead of a meeting on combating cancer. “We are on the cusp of being able to fundamentally change the nature of this disease because of the way in which we’re able to get vaccines in people’s arms. … The last thing, the last thing we need is Neanderthal thinking — that, 'In the meantime, everything’s fine. Take off your mask. Forget it.’ It still matters.”

Nothing Gov. Abbott announced on Tuesday would prevent citizens from wearing masks and practicing social distancing if they decide to do so. It also wouldn't prohibit businesses from asking customers to wear a mask when entering their stores. In fact, it's expected that a number of national retailers will keep their mask mandates in place.

