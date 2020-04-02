Nearly Empty Las Vegas Strip Is Stranger Than Fiction [VIDEO]

If what you've seen on the news lately doesn't have you thinking we've somehow jumped into a parallel universe, these images of a nearly empty Las Vegas Strip will.

I ran across a news story on the Daily Mail's website that had some incredible video and stills from downtown Sin City and was absolutely blown away by the emptiness. So I reached out to a friend of mine who happens to live in Vegas and she confirmed that with the temporary closing of the casinos and hotels due to the coronavirus pandemic the whole downtown strip has become a near no man's land.

That was posted on March 22nd of this year. Here's what the strip looked like in April of 2016.

This is the first time the Las Vegas strip has been shut down since the JFK assassination in 1963.

COVID-19 is affecting us all in ways we never imagined. Stay home, stay safe, stay Falls Strong.