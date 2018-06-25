Netflix: What’s Coming + Going in July 2018
Netflix watchers can catch the Jurassic Park trilogy of films in July, along with USA Network series The Sinner and new seasons of Shameless and Orange is the New Black.
The streaming site released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month.
Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix in July:
July 1
Blue Bloods Season 8
Bo Burnham: what.
Chocolat
Deceived
Finding Neverland
Get Smart
Happy Gilmore
Hawaii Five-O Season 8
Interview with the Vampire
Journey to the Center of the Earth
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Madam Secretary Season 4
Menace II Society
NCIS Season 15
Pandorum
Penelope
Queens of Comedy Season 2
Rica, Famosa, Latina Seasons 1-4
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Spanglish
Stealth
Swordfish
The Boondock Saints
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
The Princess Diaries
The Voices
Traitor
Troy
Van Helsing
We Own the Night
We the Marines
What We Started
July 2
Dance Academy: The Comeback
Good Witch Season 4
King of Peking
Romina
The Sinner Season 1
July 3
The Comedy Lineup - Netflix Original
July 5
Blue Valentine
July 6
Anne with an E Season 2 - Netflix Original
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: Freshly Brewed - Netflix Original
First Team: Juventus Part B - Netflix Original
Free Rein Season 2 - Netflix Original
Inside the World's Toughest Prisons Season 2 - Netflix Original
Sacred Games - Netflix Original
Samantha! - Netflix Original
Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course - Netflix Original
The Fosters Season 5
The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter - Netflix Original
The Skin of the Wolf - Netflix Original
White Fang - Netflix Original
July 7
Scream 4
July 9
Lockup: Extended Stay Collection 1
July 10
Drug Lords Season 2 - Netflix Original
July 12
Gone Baby Gone
July 13
How It Ends - Netflix Original
Jim Jefferies: This is Me Now - Netflix Original
Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain
Sugar Rush - Netflix Original
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants - Netflix Original
July 15
Bonusfamiljen Season 2 - Netflix Original
Going for Gold
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale Part 2 - Netflix Original
July 20
Amazing Interiors - Netflix Original
Dark Tourist - Netflix Original
Deep Undercover Collection 3
Duck Duck Goose - Netflix Original
Father of the Year - Netflix Original
Fix It and Finish It Collection 3
Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh Season 4 - Netflix Original
Jimmy: The True Story of a True Idiot - Netflix Original
Last Chance U: EMCC & Life After - Netflix Original
Last Chance U: INDY Part 1 - Netflix Original
Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia Season 2 - Netflix Original
July 22
An Education
Disney's Bolt
July 24
The Warning - Netflix Original
Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial - Netflix Original
July 27
Cupcake & Dino - General Services
Extinction - Netflix Original
Orange is the New Black Season 6 - Netflix Original
Roman Empire: Reign of Blood: Master of Rome - Netflix Original
The Bleeding Edge - Netflix Original
The Worst Witch Season 2 - Netflix Original
Welcome to the Family - Netflix Original
July 28
Shameless Season 8
The Company Men
July 29
Her
Sofia the First Season 4
July 30
A Very Secret Service Season 2 - Netflix Original
July 31
Terrace House: Opening Doors Part 3 - Netflix Original
New Netflix movie premiere dates
June 22: Us and Them - Netflix Original
August 3: Like Father - Netflix Original
August 10: The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society - Netflix Original
August 17: To All the Boys I've Loved Before - Netflix Original
September 7: Sierra Burgess is a Loser - Netflix Original
Coming soon
El Chapo Season 3
Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in July:
July 1
Alive
Along Came Polly
An Honest Liar
Beerfest
Before Midnight
Bring It On
Bring It On Again
Bring It On: All or Nothing
Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
Bring It On: In It to Win It
Cocktail
Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
Little Women
Michael Clayton
Midnight in Paris
Mixed Signals
More Than a Game
Pandemic
Piglet's Big Movie
Rugrats Go Wild
Scary Movie
Scream 3
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
The Art of War
Tropic Thunder
V for Vendetta
July 2
Breakfast at Tiffany's
July 8
Alpha & Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom
Real Husbands of Hollywood Seasons 1-5
July 9
Ratchet and Clank
Serena
July 11
Alice Through the Looking Glass
July 14
Wild Hogs
July 15
Convergence
Lockup: State Prisons Collection 1
Small is Beautiful: A Tiny House Documentary
July 16
Changeling
Wanted
July 29
The Den
July 30
A Cinderella Story
Hurricane of Fun: The Making of Wet Hot
Swing State
By Annie Martin, UPI.com
