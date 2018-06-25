Netflix watchers can catch the Jurassic Park trilogy of films in July, along with USA Network series The Sinner and new seasons of Shameless and Orange is the New Black .

The streaming site released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month.

Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix in July:

July 1

Blue Bloods Season 8

Bo Burnham: what.

Chocolat

Deceived

Finding Neverland

Get Smart

Happy Gilmore

Hawaii Five-O Season 8

Interview with the Vampire

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Madam Secretary Season 4

M enace II Society

NCIS Season 15

Pandorum

Penelope

Queens of Comedy Season 2

Rica, Famosa, Latina Seasons 1-4

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Spanglish

Stealth

Swordfish

The Boondock Saints

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

The Princess Diaries

The Voices

Traitor

Troy

Van Helsing

We Own the Night

We the Marines

What We Started

July 2

Dance Academy: The Comeback

Good Witch Season 4

King of Peking

Romina

The Sinner Season 1

July 3

The Comedy Lineup - Netflix Original

July 5

Blue Valentine

July 6

Anne with an E Season 2 - Netflix Original

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: Freshly Brewed - Netflix Original

First Team: Juventus Part B - Netflix Original

Free Rein Season 2 - Netflix Original

Inside the World's Toughest Prisons Season 2 - Netflix Original

Sacred Games - Netflix Original

Samantha! - Netflix Original

Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course - Netflix Original

The Fosters Season 5

The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter - Netflix Original

The Skin of the Wolf - Netflix Original

White Fang - Netflix Original

July 7

Scream 4

July 9

Lockup: Extended Stay Collection 1

July 10

Drug Lords Season 2 - Netflix Original

July 12

Gone Baby Gone

July 13

How It Ends - Netflix Original

Jim Jefferies: This is Me Now - Netflix Original

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

Sugar Rush - Netflix Original

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants - Netflix Original

July 15

Bonusfamiljen Season 2 - Netflix Original

Going for Gold

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale Part 2 - Netflix Original

July 20

Amazing Interiors - Netflix Original

Dark Tourist - Netflix Original

Deep Undercover Collection 3

Duck Duck Goose - Netflix Original

Father of the Yea r - Netflix Original

Fix It and Finish It Collection 3

Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh Season 4 - Netflix Original

Jimmy: The True Story of a True Idiot - Netflix Original

Last Chance U: EMCC & Life After - Netflix Original

Last Chance U: INDY Part 1 - Netflix Original

Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia Season 2 - Netflix Original

July 22

An Education

Disney's Bolt

July 24

The Warning - Netflix Original

Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial - Netflix Original

July 27

Cupcake & Dino - General Services

Extinction - Netflix Original

Orange is the New Black Season 6 - Netflix Original

Roman Empire: Reign of Blood: Master of Rome - Netflix Original

The Bleeding Edge - Netflix Original

The Worst Witch Season 2 - Netflix Original

Welcome to the Family - Netflix Original

July 28

Shameless Season 8

The Company Men

July 29

Her

Sofia the First Season 4

July 30

A Very Secret Service Season 2 - Netflix Original

July 31

Terrace House: Opening Doors Part 3 - Netflix Original

New Netflix movie premiere dates

June 22: Us and Them - Netflix Original

August 3: Like Father - Netflix Original

August 10: The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society - Netflix Original

August 17: To All the Boys I've Loved Before - Netflix Original

September 7: Sierra Burgess is a Loser - Netflix Original

Coming soon

El Chapo Season 3

Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in July:

July 1

Alive

Along Came Polly

An Honest Liar

Beerfest

Before Midnight

Bring It On

Bring It On Again

Bring It On: All or Nothing

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Cocktail

Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Little Women

Michael Clayton

Midnight in Paris

Mixed Signals

More Than a Game

Pandemic

Piglet's Big Movie

Rugrats Go Wild

Scary Movie

Scream 3

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

The Art of War

Tropic Thunder

V for Vendetta

July 2

Breakfast at Tiffany's

July 8

Alpha & Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom

Real Husbands of Hollywood Seasons 1-5

July 9

Ratchet and Clank

Serena

July 11

Alice Through the Looking Glass

July 14

Wild Hogs

July 15

Convergence

Lockup: State Prisons Collection 1

Small is Beautiful: A Tiny House Documentary

July 16

Changeling

Wanted

July 29

The Den

July 30

A Cinderella Story

Hurricane of Fun: The Making of Wet Hot

Swing State

By Annie Martin, UPI.com

