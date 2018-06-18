New Gymnastics Center Ready to Open in Wichita Falls

Looks like the first phase for one of our Wichita Falls YMCA is complete and ready to go tomorrow.

The YMCA of Wichita Falls just off Southwest Parkway announced the Y's Capital Campaign not too long ago. Included in that are: Dillard Early Childhood & Youth Development Center (with Infant/Toddler/Pre-School Classrooms, Before/After School Rooms, a Youth Library, Cafeteria, Conference Room, and Playgrounds), Isaiah 40:31 Double Court Gymnasium, Fain Indoor Soccer/Multi-Purpose Facility, Road to back of complex, and a New 200 space parking lot.

The other part of that Capital Campaign was the Stephens Family Gymnastics Center. That will be having its official grand opening tomorrow (June 19, 2018). The ribbon cutting ceremony will take 5:30-7: 30 pm. Festivities will include a brief gymnastics exhibition, refreshments, open gym time and a drawing for a free month of classes.

This new facility is located just behind the Bill Bartley Family YMCA which is just off of Southwest Parkway. The address is 5001 Bartley Drive Wichita Falls, TX 76302