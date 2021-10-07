New Historical Marker Honors the Texas Tech Alumni Association

Thursday, an event five years in the making was held on the Texas Tech University campus. An official Texas Historical Commission marker was dedicated for the Texas Tech Alumni Association.

Giving their best "Guns Up" after the ceremony was Chris Snead, VP Texas Tech Alumni Association, Curt Langford, President TTAA, Dr. Bill Dean, Past President and CEO of Texas Tech Alumni Association, and Dr. Lawrence Schovanec, President of Texas Tech University (pictured, above).

The historical marker begins with, "The first graduation class of Texas Technological Collège received their diplomas on May 30, 1927. Wanting to stay connected to their alma mater, these students immediately formed the alumni association of Texas Technological College."

And the text on the marker concludes with, "...The Association relocated to the former president's home in 1969, and renovated and expanded the facility in the 1990s. The Merket Alumni Center was completed in 1995, renovated again in 2021 and renamed the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center. The Frazier Alumni Pavilion, near the football stadium, has been a gathering place for game days and special events since opening in 1999. The association markets its 75th anniversary in 2002 with a new official name, The Texas Tech Alumni Association."

The McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center is officially located at 2521 17th Street on the Texas Tech campus. The facility is now used for numerous events including banquets, wedding receptions, official campus meetings, private receptions, press conferences and the annual presentation of Texas Tech University class rings to qualified students.

