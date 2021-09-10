Texas Tech Extends Its Marketing Footprint to the Chiefs Kingdom

Texas Tech University is now a sponsor of the Kansas City Chiefs. Starting with Sunday's Chiefs home opener against the Cleveland Browns, Texas Tech will be advertising itself inside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, and during the Chiefs Radio Network broadcasts you can hear in Lubbock on Lonestar 99.5.

“We’re incredibly excited to partner with the Kansas City Chiefs to expand the reach of the Texas Tech brand,” said Lawrence Schovanec, Texas Tech president. “The Chiefs organization and their superstar quarterback, Texas Tech’s own Patrick Mahomes, have a reputation for excellence and a global audience of die-hard fans. This fall, when you tune into a Chiefs broadcast, you will see Texas Tech, the Double T and our story out there for the entire world to see.”

According to Texas Tech, for the opening kickoff of each half throughout the season at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, in-stadium advertising will appear on the video board and ribbon boards featuring the slogan, “Kick off your career at Texas Tech.” Texas Tech also will be featured during select instant replay broadcasts on the video board.

In addition to the in-stadium marketing, Texas Tech officials say that during the Chiefs’ home and road games, Texas Tech will target consumers with social media posts and digital advertising promoting the university and its attractiveness as an institution of higher education.

Also, Texas Tech will have a radio advertisement aired during the pregame portion of Chiefs Radio Network broadcasts for each home game.

Patrick Mahomes played at Texas Tech from 2014-2016 before being selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 1st Round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Mahomes has led the Chiefs to two Super Bowl appearances and one NFL Championship.

