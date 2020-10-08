Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Texas Tech University System Chancellor Dr. Tedd L. Mitchell has tested positive for Coronavirus. Dr. Mitchell was tested on Wednesday at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and was made aware of the positive test on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Texas Tech officials, Chancellor Mitchell is experiencing mild symptoms and is currently isolated and working from home. In addition, Texas Tech University System Administration and Chancellor Mitchell are following CDC guidelines, along with health and safety precautions while working with Lubbock health officials on contact tracing protocols.

“As a physician and advocate of public health, I cannot stress how important it is that we take this virus seriously,” Chancellor Mitchell said. “Please remember to wear a face covering, remain socially distant and stay diligent with your hand hygiene. I will keep you updated throughout this period, and I thank everyone for their well wishes.”

Mitchell has served as Texas Tech's chancellor since October 2018, and before becoming chancellor was president of the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Lubbock from May 2010-November 2019.

Additional information concerning Texas Tech's response to the Coronavirus pandemic can be found at the following link, including Texas Tech University's Coronavirus dashboard with updated numbers concerning the number of students and faculty who have tested positive for COVID-19: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/communications/emergency/coronavirus/