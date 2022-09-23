Celebrate 100 Years of MSU with the New MSU Texas Smash IPA

I can’t think of a better way to support my Alma Mater than by knocking one back in its honor.

In celebration of the 100th anniversary of MSU Texas, the coffee shop next door to the university has rolled out a limited-edition ale. On Thursday (September 22), Collective Coffee shared the news of its “extremely limited” MSU Texas Smash IPA.

The brew, produced by Fort Worth’s HopFusion Ale Works, is an Azacca-focused IPA (India Pale Ale). If like me, you’re not familiar with Azacca hops, Yakima Valley Hops describes them like this:

Previously called ADHA-483, Azacca was named after the Haitian god of agriculture. It is big in Alpha Acids (14-16%) and has a bright and refreshing aroma with juicy mango, tropical fruits, and citrus. Azacca is a dual-purpose hop that produces sensational single-hopped beers.

If that’s your thing, hurry on over to Collective Coffee at the corner of Midwestern and Taft and grab one, because it doesn’t sound like they’re going to be around for long. If you’re like me and not the biggest fan of hoppy beers but are an alum, the can alone is worthy of display. So, go grab one while they last.

If you happen to be down in the Metroplex, you can grab one at HopFusion Ale Works, according to Untappd. Again, Don’t let the grass grow under your feet if you are intent on having one, because they’ll be gone before you know it.

