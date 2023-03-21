The Castner Range, situated in El Paso, Texas, previously served as a training ground for the United States Army and encompasses over 40 archaeological sites.

In addition to its historical significance, it is also a thriving desert ecosystem, home to various species including Mexican poppy blossoms, western burrowing owls, Texas horned lizards, and golden eagles, making it a valuable biodiversity hub.

The Castner Range is situated within the Chihuahuan desert, along the Rio Grande, and is located on Fort Bliss. This area holds great cultural significance as it is the ancestral homeland of the Comanche and Apache people. The cultural ecology of the Castner Range is regarded as sacred by numerous Indigenous communities.

