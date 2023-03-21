Watch Wild Bodycam Footage of Shootout Between Cops and Suspect in Houston

Somebody needs to give these cops a raise.

You have to figure being a police officer would be stressful enough in a small town, much less one of the largest cities in the United States. So, my hat is off to those who are willing to put themselves in harm’s way to keep us safe.

While I have no earthly idea of when the shootout in the below video took place, I do know that it happened in Houston. I also don’t know what led up to the shootout. But one thing I’m 100% certain of is that I’m glad I wasn’t involved.

I don’t know how you come away from a situation like that without PTSD. It looks like a scene out of a war zone.

For a video that only lasts 57 seconds, there’s a whole lot to unpack here.

For one thing, it’s amazing how the officers manage to keep their cool while facing a hail of bullets. You even see one cop pause to coach a bystander who helps him apply a tourniquet to his arm, which is bleeding profusely.

The police in this country have taken a lot of flak over the last few years due to the actions of a few bad apples. But when I see videos like the one below it reminds me of what the men and women of law enforcement are up against.

And if you happen to be a member of law enforcement, I can’t thank you enough for what you do.

