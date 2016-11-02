Pence to Limbaugh: ‘Trump Has Given Voice to Millions’

As the 2016 election reaches a fever pitch, all eyes are on Donald Trump.

It's become quite clear that Donald Trump could very well defeat the once thought-to-be-undefeatable Hillary Clinton. With new revelations about Clinton's secret email server scandal, the Clinton campaign may be on life support.

On Wednesday, Indiana Governor and Republican Vice Presidential Candidate Mike Pence called in to the Rush Limbaugh program to discuss the campaign, Obamacare, the economy and more. Listen in the player above.

