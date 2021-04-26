No Unity Yet In Biden’s First 100 Days

Get our free mobile app

It is a big week for President Joe Biden. He is set to address a joint session of Congress on Wednesday where he is expected to lay out his vision for what lays ahead for our nation. He will also likely tout his first 100 days in office and the recent polling showing his job approval at 53%.

But let's take a look at what has happened since Biden took over. Increased unemployment, a border crisis that continues to spiral out of control, and his very own Vice President, someone who is supposed to be the point person for the border, refuses to go to the border out of concern for the coronavirus pandemic.

Democrats are applauding Biden's job on getting the vaccine into people's arms, but did Biden really do anything different that Trump? I'd say that answer is no. Biden just hasn't gotten in the way.

And then there is the spending. Even Alexandria Ocasio Cortez is praising Biden because he isn't a moderate like she thought he would be. According to FOX News,

Ocasio-Cortez said Friday that she and other expected Biden to be "a lot more conservatives," adding that Biden has "exceeded expectations that progressives had."

When AOC is praising the work you've done, there is a good chance you aren't looking to unify the nation.

Biden promised during his campaign and during his inaugural address that he would work to unite the nation and bring us all together. Instead he has firmly united the Democrats, progressives, and socialists and they are all looking at ways to tear down the nation.