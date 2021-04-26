KFDX Caught a Strange Phenomenon During Severe Weather Coverage Friday

Quick, call the X Files, we need them on this case.

This past Friday, we had some severe weather hit our area and as always our local weather teams were on the case. We had a tornado touchdown in the Vernon area, so it was all hands on deck on Friday. Folks were tuned into their TV's and radios to stay up to date with what was going.

If you happened to tune into KFDX on Friday, you may have seen some footage from their weather tracker vehicle. I'm guessing this footage is broadcasting on the green screen in the studio. I guess no one told the crew to NOT WALK in front of the green screen. All of the sudden, someone just passing through walks right thru the set.

Chris Koetter who shared the footage had the perfect caption. 'I gotta go Julia...we've got people.' I like to imagine some old folks in Texoma not knowing how a green screen works were very confused on Friday. 'Did you see the person just walk on the highway?'

At the end of the day, harmless local blooper that we can all laugh about. I guess next time we use the green screen for severe weather we need signs on either side saying, DO NOT WALK THROUGH ON AIR BROADCAST TAKING PLACE.

By the way, this is a reminder that severe weather season is upon us and all of our local media is working hard to make sure you're updated. Be sure you have a plan in place if severe weather strikes our area.

