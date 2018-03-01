North Texas Coach Rejects Colorado Recruit Because Pot Is Legal Where He Lives

Sorry people from Colorado, you're not welcome at this university. Well, at least not on the baseball team.

UPDATE: Texas Wesleyan University has fired Mike Jeffcoat. Here is their statement “Mike Jeffcoat is no longer an employee with Texas Wesleyan University. He was separated from the University due to the discriminatory remarks contained in an email to a potential recruit from the state of Colorado and for another factor that we have been investigating for the last week. This additional factor is an NAIA rule violation that has recently came to our attention.”

Texas Wesleyan University baseball coach Mike Jeffcoat is facing a lot of questions after an email he sent to a potential prospect from Colorado. The high school student essentially got a letter of rejection from the coach, not because he wasn't good enough. but simply because he lives in Colorado.

The letter from the coach says:

"Thanks for the interest in our program. Unfortunately, we are not recruiting players from the state of Colorado. In the past, players have had trouble passing our drug test. We have made a decision to not take a chance on Student-athletes from your state. You can thank your liberal politicians. Best of Luck wherever you decide to play."

The university in Forth Worth has confirmed this a real email sent from an on-campus account and released a statement saying, "We are aware of the email sent by our baseball coach, and the comments he made are in no way a reflection of Texas Wesleyan University, its values or its recruiting practices."

So, at least according to Mike Jeffcoat, if your state has legal marijuana, you're smoking it. Literally, everyone in Colorado is high all the time and he won't even take a chance on you.