Suspect Surrenders After Texas Police Shut Off Air Conditioning

How long would you be willing to sit in your home without A/C?

Over in Harris County, Texas, this weekend. Police had a suspect barricaded inside of his trailer. He allegedly pointed a gun at his neighbors and said something to extent of 'I have something here for you.' Police were called and the man refused to come out and talk about the situation.

Deputies got a warrant to get this guy and since he was pretty secure in the trailer with a weapon. They decided to see if they could get him to come out on his own. So they shut off his power, which means no air conditioning. A hot summer day in Texas with no air conditioning is no fun.

The officers said he came out pretty quick after that. He came out with his hands up and with no problems after that. Deputies say that suspect has a previous felony conviction and will be facing charges.