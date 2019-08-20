Texas Woman Attacks Boyfriend With Scalding Hot Grease

Ouch!

Over in Coldspring, Texas, police are investigating an incident that happened over the weekend. Allegedly what happened was, Carl Goudeau kicked his girlfriend's computer. It stopped working and she was not too happy about. Later that night Carl went to bed and passed out with his shirt off.

That is when his girlfriend Calandra Johnson allegedly took some hot grease that was on the stove and threw it on his back. This left him severely burned and with blisters so bad that they're around the size of softballs. Goudeau was rushed to the hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening, but his condition is not known.

Johnson was booked into San Jacinto County jail on a $20,000 bond.