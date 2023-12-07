Two Of The Top Rising Luxury Cities Are In North Texas

Looking to live a luxurious lifestyle? Look no further than North Texas.

I honestly can’t believe I just typed that.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m not here to talk trash. I’m a North Texas boy through and through. But I guess as someone who never had any desire to live a life of a life of luxury, I never really gave it much thought.

Like I said, I’m not in the least bit luxurious. Which is why I call Wichita Falls home. Give me the simple life.

But I know people who would love nothing more than to live a life of luxury and this story is for them.

Architectural Digest crunched the numbers to figure out which cities were among the top rising luxury cities in America. Researchers based their findings on six factors: dining, properties, activities, annual income, safety, and diversity.

All the cities in the study had populations of at least 100,000 in 2023 and must have experienced population growth over the last three years.

Keep in mind that these aren’t necessarily the most luxurious cities in the country. They're the top rising luxury cities.

So, if you’re looking to relocate to a Texas city that is an up-and-comer in luxurious living, start searching for property in Frisco or Lewisville, the only Texas cities ranked among the Top 10 emerging luxury cities. As you can see, California dominates the list.

Top 10 Rising Luxury Cities in America

Irvine, California Carlsbad, California Chula Vista, California Frisco, Texas Rancho Cucamonga, California Stamford, Connecticut Lewisville, Texas Cary, North Carolina Temecula, California Murrieta, California

