Now You Can Wear Your Love For Whataburger At Academy Sports

I love it when two of my favorite things come together. Like a hot cup of coffee and a thick slice of chocolate cake.

For a limited time you can get Whataburger themed clothing at Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Everyone has their go-to restaurants, for me it's Whataburger. If I'm having a great day I celebrate with Whataburger. If the day has gone completely down the tubes, I self medicate with Whataburger. So the opportunity to wear some fun, colorful, Whataburger themed clothing from one of my favorite stores is pretty much a no brainer.

Academy Sports and Outdoors

I first heard about this opportunity from a Facebook post by Academy Sports and Outdoors.

That was enough to make me curious so I did a little digging. Sure enough, there are several shirts from short sleeve to long sleeved Ts, button downs, ball caps, and even boat shorts listed on the Academy Sports and Outdoors website.

Academy Sports and Outdoors

The website also has an option to enter a contest to win free Whataburger for a year and a $500 Academy Sports and Outdoors gift card. Heck, most of my clothes already come from Academy so I went ahead and entered. I can have a lot of fun in that store with $500.

Just because it's on the website doesn't mean we have it here in town so I called the Wichita Falls store and was told that yes, they do have several items in stock. They're proudly displayed near the front of the store as you walk in.

Academy Sports and Outdoors

Don't wait too long to get yours because the person I talked to wasn't sure how long these would be available. He indicated that they would 'probably' be around through September but once they're gone, they're gone for good.

