UPDATE 8/19/21 4:00 PM: Alright I have gotten in contact with the local Spirit Halloween manager for Wichita Falls. He has told me that Spirit Halloween WILL be opening up a store right here in Wichita Falls. A lease has not been officially signed, but they're scheduled to open next week. The reason for the Spirit website not showing Wichita Falls is because the lease has not been signed. Corporate hotline that I spoke to today also shows no lease being signed so Wichita Falls was not showing up in there system. Local manager assures me Wichita Falls will be getting a Spirit Halloween.

WHAT?!

So I am always doing my best to keep you updated with what's going on in Wichita Falls, but I happened to notice something awesome in Lawton was going down next week. The Spirit Halloween store is opening up there at 1912 N.W. 82nd Street. That means Wichita Falls should be opening up one as well, right?

So I go to the Spirit website and hit up there store locator, insert Wichita Falls, and I get nothing. Woah, hang on minute, this has to be a mistake. No Spirit Halloween in Wichita Falls? Every time I go in there it is packed and I always see a line of folks buying stuff. No way that Spirit wasn't making money in Wichita Falls.

So I decided to do the research for you guys and call up Spirit headquarters. My thinking was, maybe the Wichita Falls store is opening later than the store in Lawton. According to Spirit's customer service, whatever stores are on the website for 2021, that's it.

So it's official, Halloween is ruined this year. I know so many people look forward to browsing the aisles of Spirit every year. Looks like you're road tripping to Lawton if you want to do that this year. I am still in shock about this, I can't believe no Spirit in Wichita Falls this year.

Hopefully someone from their corporate see this and knows the messed up by not hooking us up. I could be wrong about Spirit not making money here, but I doubt it.

