Ted Cruz Endorses Greg Abbott For Governor
United States Senator Ted Cruz isn't hiding who he supports in the Republican primary for Governor. During an event Wednesday night, Cruz officially came out in support of Texas Governor Greg Abbott for reelection.
Abbott is seeking reelection in 2022 and faces a primary challenge from at least three different opponents. Former State Senator from Dallas, Don Huffines, former Texas GOP Chairman Allen West, and Chad Prather have all lined up to take on Abbott who is the favorite to win the primary.
The endorsement from Cruz came at an unlikely venue, a town hall event for the True Texas Project. According to the Texas Tribune, the True Texas Project used to be known as the NE Tarrant Tea Party. During the town hall, some one in the audience told Cruz that the crowd and organization was in favor of "anyone but Abbott" and asked Cruz if he would commit to endorsing someone other than Abbott for reelection.
The crowd mainly boo'd Cruz, though there was some clapping heard, when he endorsed the Governor for reelection. Cruz told the crowd that Abbott had taken a leap of faith when Abbott hired Cruz to be solicitor general and that Abbot had been standing by his side during Cruz's campaigns. Cruz told the audience he would be a "disloyal jackass" if he didn't vote for Abbott. According to the Texas Tribune, Cruz said he supports a healthy primary.
"I can tell you very, very simply, if it were not for Greg Abbott, I would not be in the U.S. Senate," Cruz said. "So listen, I understand there are a lot of folks here who have concerns, some of the things Greg Abbott’s done. ... I understand it, and I think primaries are a healthy thing in politics. But I gotta say, as for me, I’m gonna vote for Greg Abbott."
Boos erupted in the crowd upon that comment, but Cruz continued, saying, "and to be honest, I think I’d be a disloyal jackass if I didn’t vote for him in our two decades of our working side by side."
Someone with the Texas Republican Initiative caught the moment and shared it on Twitter.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott also has the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.