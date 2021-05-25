NRA Applauds Passage Of Texas Constitutional Carry

Get our free mobile app

The National Rifle Association Institute for Legislation Action is applauding Texas lawmakers for passing Constitutional Carry this week. Constitutional Carry, also called permitless carry passed the Texas House over the weekend and was given final approval in the Texas Senate on Monday.

If signed by the Governor, and the Governor has said he will sign Constitutional Carry, this legislation would allow adults in Texas aged 21 and over, who are allowed to own a gun, to carry it without having a license. License to Carry would still be available in Texas. The legislation has been a priority for Republicans and gun rights advocates for years. Texas will join 20 other states with some form of Constitutional Carry.

In a press release, The National Rifle Association said that Constitutional Carry is the biggest Second Amendment victory for Texas in history.

"A right requiring you to pay a tax or obtain a government permission slip is not a right at all, that’s why the NRA is proud to have worked closely with state leaders and legislators to pass the most significant pro-Second Amendment measure in Texas history," said NRA-ILA Executive Director Jason Ouimet. "Our members worked tirelessly to provide the crucial grassroots support to make constitutional carry a reality and restore the rights of law-abiding Texans." HB 1927 does not affect previously issued ​Licenses to Carry and allows those who still wish to obtain a license in order to carry in states recognizing Texas permits to do so. It also does not allow anyone prohibited under state or federal law from possessing a firearm to carry a firearm.

Governor Abbott is expected to sign the legislation soon.