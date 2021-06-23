Of Course Texas is One of the Best States for Road Tripping

The hardest part of taking a road trip in Texas is picking a destination.

There’s a little bit of everything to keep you entertained here in the Lone Star State. Whether you’re wanting to relax on the beach, go hiking, float a river, do a little fishing, or head to the big city to enjoy the night life, you don’t have to cross state lines to do it.

Not that I mind heading to other states for some road trip action. In fact, the wife and I are planning on heading to New Mexico next month to hang for a few days to take in the sights of Santa Fe.

But we do spend most of our time road tripping here in Texas. We’re both big fans of the Hill Country and usually head that way at least once every summer.

For me, it’s as much about the trip as it is the destination. I love checking out little hole-in-the-wall restaurants and mom-and-pop shops in small towns along the way. And of course, no road trip is complete without a stop at the legendary Buc-ee’s.

Now that the suck of 2020 is behind us and more and more people are getting the COVID-19 vaccine, you can bet a lot of people will be hitting the road this summer.

With that in mind, WalletHub crunched the data to determine which states are the best for road trips and Texas came in at #2, right behind New York. The researchers looked at things like lowest average gas prices, lowest price of camping, fewest car thefts per capita and more.

Top 5 Best States for Summer Road Trips

New York Texas Louisiana Maine North Carolina

5 Worst States for Summer Road Trips

Arkansas Hawaii Connecticut Delaware Rhode Island

I’m always ready for a road trip, but now I’m really itching to get some windshield time. Here’s to a safe and happy summer full of travel.

