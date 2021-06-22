Here Is Why #AbbottHatesDogs Is Trending On Twitter

Get our free mobile app

I'm not if you have come to realize this or not, but sometimes, social media can be a very dramatic place. It's also a place that doesn't always give the full story as to why something is trending.

On Tuesday, the hashtag, #AbbottHatesDog was trending all over Twitter. The subject had to do with Texas Governor Greg Abbott vetoing the Safe Outdoor Dogs Act, also known as Senate Bill 474.

If passed and signed off on by the Governor, it would have made it a Class C Misdemeanor to leave a dog, restrained outside while unattended. According to KXAN, the veto caused proponents of the legislation to take to Twitter and claim that Abbott hated dogs. Meanwhile, the Governor said the legislation was micromanaging dog owners.

Senate Bill 474, or the Safe Outdoor Dogs Act, it would have become a Class C misdemeanor if someone knowingly left a restrained dog outside while unattended — unless certain humane parameters were made to ensure the animal’s safety and comfort. But Abbott said the bill would be “micro-managing” dog owners. He added that existing laws already outlaw animal cruelty. “Texans love their dogs,” he said. “Senate Bill 474 would compel every dog owner, on pain of criminal penalties, to monitor things like the tailoring of the dog’s collar, the time the dog spends in the bed of a truck, and the ratio of tether-to-dog ratio.”

This was not the only piece of legislation that Abbott hit with a veto. Republican and Democrats had pieces of legislation were vetoed by Governor Abbott. You can see a list from the Texas Tribune here.

