Oklahoma Attorney Files Lawsuit Against One City’s Stay At Home Order

The attorney who filed the suit said the ordinance is unconstitutional and alleges the city is sending its residents mixed signals.

Josh Lee, with Lee Coats Law, is upset with Vinita, Oklahoma's stay at home order. He thinks the order is poorly written and confusing people in the town. Vinita's emergency ordinance approved last week states "citizens, residents and visitors within the city limits of Vinita shall stay in their home," adding a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 in the morning -- except for a handful of reasons, like traveling to an essential job or for essential errands like groceries, gas, or medications.