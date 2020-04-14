Oklahoma Donut Shop Now Has ‘Tiger King’ Donuts

Alright tiger stripe donuts, pretty funny. The golden nuggets actually made me laugh out loud.

Allow me to introduce you to Hurts Donut out of Tulsa. We have talked about this business in the past. They're the ones that have the scary clown delivery service during Halloween. They're at it again with another awesome idea. 'Tiger King' donuts. They come with six donuts that have tiger stripes on them.

It also comes with two golden nuggets. They say you can proudly display or eat them. If you don't remember the golden nuggets scene in 'Tiger King', you can watch it below. Whoever came up with this idea, genius. By the way, if anyone in Tulsa wants to ship some. I would love some golden nuggets. Donuts, I mean donuts.