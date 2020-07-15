Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt Has Tested Positive for Covid-19

During a zoom call with reporters this morning, Kevin Stitt says he had positive test results come back for the virus.

Governor Kevin Stitt was wanting Oklahomans to know that the virus is still around and people should be taking the proper precautions. He also said he gets tested regularly and a positive test came back yesterday afternoon around 12:30. The Governor says he began isolating immediately so that he does not spread the virus. He also said his wife and children have tested negative.

When asked whether he should have worn a mask more often or have been more cautious, he said, “I really don’t second guess anything.” Governor Stitt is the first governor in the country to test positive for Covid-19. One of Stitt’s cabinet members, David Ostrowe, tested positive for the coronavirus in March. The Governor said he did feel a little bit achy yesterday, but was not showing any of the normal symptoms for the coronavirus.

As of Tuesday, Oklahoma had 20,245 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 441 deaths from Covid-19.