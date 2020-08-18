Oklahoma Group Suing Mayor Over Mask Mandate, Claims They’re Unhealthy for Healthy People

Oh boy, the mask debate rages on. This time, we have lawsuits.

At this point, I don't even try to argue with people about the masks. I would suggest wearing one, but that's just me. Also, don't try to argue with an establishment enforcing a mask policy. If you don't like it, go somewhere else. People have become quite hostile about wearing the mask in public.

Up in Oklahoma, a group is suing Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum and Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Bruce Dart, saying the city’s mask mandate is harmful to healthy people. What was surprising to me, the group is made up of a few local doctors. Optometrist Robert Zoellner, Clay Clark, Dr. James Meehan, MD, and other Tulsa-based business owners are asking the city to immediately repeal the mask mandate which was passed by city council last month.

They claim, "wearing masks is causing healthy people to become sick while trying to prevent the spread of a disease that is not a deadly threat to children and much of the public." The American Medical Association and CDC both agree that cloth face coverings can help fight against COVID-19 that could reduce the spread of the disease, particularly when used universally within communities.

“On the OSHA website it states that employers shouldn’t make employees work in an environment where they have less than a 19.5 percent oxygen level,” said Clayton Clark, one of the plaintiffs. “And the mandated masks cause employees to dip below a 19.5 percent oxygen level within 10 seconds of wearing a mask, so I don’t want to make my healthy employees sick.”

We will see if this lawsuit goes anywhere and if Tulsa decides to change their mask mandate.