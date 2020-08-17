Oklahoma High School Student Went to School Knowing They Had Coronavirus

They didn't think it was a big deal since they were asymptomatic.

The reason for the social distancing and the face masks is quite simple. Someone could get the coronavirus and be asymptomatic. Meaning they show no symptoms for the virus, but could potentially spread it to others. Also, a big factor is the lack of ventilators if the wide majority of the population got the virus, but that's a different story.

All this to say, there is a big difference between being asymptomatic and having no idea. Than knowing you have coronavirus and are asymptomatic which could possibly infect other people. This is apparently what happened at Westmoore High School in Moore, Oklahoma this past week on the first day of school.

A student apparently showed up to school knowing they had tested positive for the virus, but since they were asymptomatic they didn't think they needed to quarantine for the 14 day period. The school released a statement saying they “completed tracing within our school to identify students and staff who may have been potentially exposed to the virus through close contact.”

An anonymous tip was reported to the school on the first day about this incident.The parents of the child told the school they had “miscalculated” the end of their child’s quarantine and thought it was safe to send him to school. Moore schools announced that another student also tested positive for the virus, and 22 students who came in contact with the two students are now quarantining.