You learn something new everyday and I didn't know this was an actual law in Oklahoma.

So this morning I was scrolling around and saw an interesting post about de-icing your car in Oklahoma.

Saying it was illegal to drive with ice on your car in Oklahoma. Don't get me wrong, this is obviously the correct way to drive in the winter. Plus, you want to warm up that vehicle anyway when it's cold outside, but I did not know it was the law.

Oklahoma Penalty (According to YourMechanic)

Posters, signs, debris and any other nontransparent material is not permitted in or on the windshield, side windows or rear window that obstructs the driver’s clear view of the roadway and intersecting roadways.

Vehicles driven on the roadways must be free of ice, snow and frost on the windshield and windows.

Suspended items, such as those hanging from the rearview mirror, are not permitted if they obscure or impair the driver’s ability to see the roadway and intersecting roadways clearly.

^If you fail to do any of these in the state of Oklahoma, you could face a fine of $162. So remember to get up a little earlier and clear the crap off the windows.

Texas Penalty (According to YourMechanic)

No items or materials are permitted to be attached to or placed in the windshield that will hinder the driver’s ability to see the roadway and intersecting roadways clearly.

No signs or materials can be placed in the side or rear windows that will prevent the driver from having a clear view of the roadways.

Labels and stickers required by law are permitted in the lower corners of the windshield.

^All of these are considered a petty misdemeanor in the state of Texas and the fines vary between them. However, you will notice nothing is stated about snow, ice, or frost. Texas has no such law on the books.

Obviously it is highly recommended you clear your windshields so you can SEE while DRIVING. Technically, you can't get penalized for it in the state of Texas.

