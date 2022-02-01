Oklahoma Man Arrested For Allegedly Stealing A Dinosaur

An Oklahoma man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a dinosaur.

Yes, you read that right. I know that’s not a headline that you see every day.

Last Sunday night, a statue of a dinosaur, was stolen from Decopolis, which is an art deco themed gallery and novelty shop up in Tulsa, located on historic Route 66. The statue which is one of two dinosaurs, was sitting right outside of art gallery when it was stolen.

Tulsa police announced on their Facebook page that the “Jurassic Thief” had been caught! On Monday police arrested Bob Morton, who they believe was involved with the theft of the statue.

The store’s surveillance video footage, shows a man walking up to the statue with tools, and working to dismount the dinosaur from its pedestal, before walking off with it. The man in the video only stole one dinosaur, and left the other statue behind.

Morton had a busy night though. In addition to stealing the dinosaur, surveillance video footage caught him vandalizing other establishments in the area.

Morton was seen on video, stealing several copper plaques belonging to the American Association of Petroleum Geologists. He also allegedly stole the copper tubing from the air conditioning units at a nearby church, which according to Tulsa Police had been hit multiple times already.

Unfortunately, at the time of this writing, police have been unable to locate the stolen statue, and are urging anyone who sees the dinosaur around town to contact them as soon as possible.