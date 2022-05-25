Oklahoma Man Hit by Tiger Wood’s Drive Over the Weekend

I have a feeling many golf fans would love to be hit by one of Tiger Wood's golf balls.

Not going to lie, I don't watch golf. If you enjoy it, good for you. However, you would have to be living under a rock to not know about Tiger Woods. This guy brought so much attention to the world of golf and folks in Oklahoma were excited to see him over the weekend when the PGA championship hit the Southern Hill Country Club in Tulsa.

One of the folks in attendance on Friday was Jason Farley out of Guthrie, Oklahoma. Looks like him and his girlfriend were following a group that consisted of Jordan Speith, Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods. Literally the first hole for Tiger Woods didn't go as planned. The drive went right off of Jason's elbow.

“Felt like I’d been shot, and it sounded like it hit a tree,” Farley said to Oklahoma News 4. Tiger came down to the area and Jason's girlfriend got some pretty cool video of Tiger teeing off from right in front of them. Looks like Tiger did feel bad about striking Jason's elbow, he did get one of Tiger's gloves from one of the court marshals.

Good thing for Jason, nothing is broken. Just a bone bruise that hurts like hell. I couldn't imagine taking a golf ball off of my elbow from a professional golfer's drive. Sounds like something the 'Jackass' guys would do for a bit. Hey, got a story for life and a game used Tiger golf glove.

