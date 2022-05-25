What&#8217;s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

Dave Diamond

Splash Day at Lucy Park Pool, Flower Fest, Memorial Day Summer's First Blast, live music, and a whole lot more - it's all happening this Memorial Day Weekend in Wichita Falls!

Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.

Thursday, May 26

Wichita Falls Farmers Market
Time: 7:30am-1:00pm

Wichita Falls Public Library: Story Time
Time: 10:30-11:00am | Price: Free

Hayden Lewis Acoustic Show @ The High Dive
Time: 2:00-6:50pm

Post WOD and Ruck
Time: 5:30pm

Tribe Talk
Time: 6:00-8:00pm

Feast of the Ascension - Church of the Good Shepherd
Time: 6:30-7:30pm

Friday, May 27

Wichita Falls Farmers Market
Time: 7:30am-1:00pm

DJ Chose Live in Concert
Time: 8:00pm | Price: $40.25

Saturday, May 28

Wichita Falls Farmers Market
Time: 7:30am-1:00pm

Flower Fest
Time: 7:30am-1:00pm | Price: Free

Five Mistakes First-Time Authors Make
Time: 10:00am-1:00pm | Price: Free

The Job Search Accelerator Master Class
Time: 11:00am-2:00pm | Price: Free

Splash Day at Lucy Park Pool
Time: 12:00-6:00pm | Price: Free

Memorial Day Summer's First Blast
Time: 8:00pm

Kill 'Em All
Time: 9:30pm | Price: $15

Brannon Oliver Live
Time: 10:00pm

Sunday, May 29

Young Adults Gathering
Time: 4:00-6:00pm

Cinemark 2022 Summer Movie Clubhouse

Cinemark has brought back their Summer Movie Clubhouse where every Wednesday, they play a kid's movie. Tickets are only $1.50, so its an amazing deal every single week. See which movies are playing next and check it out all summer long.

