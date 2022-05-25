What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

Splash Day at Lucy Park Pool, Flower Fest, Memorial Day Summer's First Blast, live music, and a whole lot more - it's all happening this Memorial Day Weekend in Wichita Falls!

Thursday, May 26

Wichita Falls Farmers Market

Time: 7:30am-1:00pm

Wichita Falls Public Library: Story Time

Time: 10:30-11:00am | Price: Free

Hayden Lewis Acoustic Show @ The High Dive

Time: 2:00-6:50pm

Post WOD and Ruck

Time: 5:30pm

Tribe Talk

Time: 6:00-8:00pm

Feast of the Ascension - Church of the Good Shepherd

Time: 6:30-7:30pm

Friday, May 27

Wichita Falls Farmers Market

Time: 7:30am-1:00pm

DJ Chose Live in Concert

Time: 8:00pm | Price: $40.25

Saturday, May 28

Wichita Falls Farmers Market

Time: 7:30am-1:00pm

Flower Fest

Time: 7:30am-1:00pm | Price: Free

Five Mistakes First-Time Authors Make

Time: 10:00am-1:00pm | Price: Free

The Job Search Accelerator Master Class

Time: 11:00am-2:00pm | Price: Free

Splash Day at Lucy Park Pool

Time: 12:00-6:00pm | Price: Free

Memorial Day Summer's First Blast

Time: 8:00pm

Kill 'Em All

Time: 9:30pm | Price: $15

Brannon Oliver Live

Time: 10:00pm

Sunday, May 29

Young Adults Gathering

Time: 4:00-6:00pm

