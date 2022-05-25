What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
Splash Day at Lucy Park Pool, Flower Fest, Memorial Day Summer's First Blast, live music, and a whole lot more - it's all happening this Memorial Day Weekend in Wichita Falls!
Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.
Thursday, May 26
Wichita Falls Farmers Market
Time: 7:30am-1:00pm
Wichita Falls Public Library: Story Time
Time: 10:30-11:00am | Price: Free
Hayden Lewis Acoustic Show @ The High Dive
Time: 2:00-6:50pm
Post WOD and Ruck
Time: 5:30pm
Tribe Talk
Time: 6:00-8:00pm
Feast of the Ascension - Church of the Good Shepherd
Time: 6:30-7:30pm
Friday, May 27
Wichita Falls Farmers Market
Time: 7:30am-1:00pm
DJ Chose Live in Concert
Time: 8:00pm | Price: $40.25
Saturday, May 28
Wichita Falls Farmers Market
Time: 7:30am-1:00pm
Flower Fest
Time: 7:30am-1:00pm | Price: Free
Five Mistakes First-Time Authors Make
Time: 10:00am-1:00pm | Price: Free
The Job Search Accelerator Master Class
Time: 11:00am-2:00pm | Price: Free
Splash Day at Lucy Park Pool
Time: 12:00-6:00pm | Price: Free
Memorial Day Summer's First Blast
Time: 8:00pm
Kill 'Em All
Time: 9:30pm | Price: $15
Brannon Oliver Live
Time: 10:00pm
Sunday, May 29
Young Adults Gathering
Time: 4:00-6:00pm