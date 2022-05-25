Wichita Falls Firearm Academy Offering Free Course to Teachers

If you're a teacher in Wichita Falls area and want to take this, they said they're willing to offer the course as many times as possible to all teachers who want the training.

Heartbreaking news out of Uvalde, Texas just west of San Antonio yesterday. As of this morning, the death toll is at 19 children and 2 adults, according to NBC News. After any mass shooting, people want changes done. No kid should have to fear getting shot simply for going to school.

What changes could be done in Texas? Increased security at school, arming teachers or changes to gun laws were all discussed yesterday. We will see what happens, but a local firearms academy is ready to train any teachers free of charge. Point Blank CHL released the following statement on their Facebook page.

We will soon offer the official state certification school guardian course for FREE for teachers in the Wichita Falls area. It’s an actual state certification “school mass shooting” course and it adds the endorsement to your Texas LTC. It’s an extensive 2 day course and you will learn a LOT. FREE, I will hold as many as needed to get everyone to take the course.

I do not know what this would normally cost to attend, but I imagine it is a couple hundred bucks according to other firearms academy's in Texas. Looks like the course is eight to nine hours every day over the two day period. If you're interested, you can check out Point Blank CHL off of Missile Road or give them a call at 940 257 5509.

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week May 20, 2022