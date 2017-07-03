Oklahoma Police Officer Adopts Boy He Saved from Severe Child Abuse

What this kid was going through was insane and this cop saved his life. This cop was gonna make sure no one does this to him ever again.

Back in 2015, Officer Jody Thompson of Poteau, Oklahoma heard a call of a child abuse case on his radio when he was dropping off his partner. He wasn't on duty at the time but decided to take the call anyway. This call would change Thompson's life forever.

Thompson found the young kid and was shocked as to what was happening. The boy was severely underweight. His wrists werre bound by belts, with bruises along his back and a huge knot on his head. The 8-year-old boy had been submerged in a trash can full of cold water. He only weighed 61 pounds.

Thompson said the boy didn't have a spot on his back that didn't have a bruise on it. He said it was the worst he had ever seen. Thompson got the boy to the emergency room and refused to leave the boy's side the entire night.

"When I'd seen him in that house shivering and his hands tied -- just soaking wet and confused -- I knew at that moment the only time I would be satisfied and sure that he was safe is if he was with me," Thompson said. The next day, Thompson contacted the Oklahoma Department of Human Services to become a certified foster parent. A couple days later, he brought John home.

Now Thompson already had two kids of his own with his wife and he didn't know it at the time. She was actually pregnant with a third. Seven months later the boy he rescued, who is named John, turns out his mother was pregnant with another kid. She gave birth in jail and Jody Thompson was asked to foster her.

"We literally picked her up in the hospital the next day when she was a day old and brought her straight home," Thompson said. "Never in my life did I dream of having a large family, but God had different plans and so here we are. And I'm loving it all."

Jody has officially adopted John after his biological parents relinquished their parental rights while they await criminal trials. They did not relinquish their rights for their newborn daughter. After a lengthy trial, the courts found the biological parents unfit and the Thompsons were able to adopt the little girl named Paizley.

This past Tuesday, Thompson received a certificate of commendation from the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigations, and John stood by his side as he graciously accepted it.