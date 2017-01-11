Oklahoma Police Share Images of Attempted Kidnapping During School Event

This kid did the right thing and started freaking out when someone picked him up.

Thankfully this was an attempted kidnapping and nothing worse. Police are still looking for the man that attempted to kidnap this little boy from a school wrestling event. This past Friday, the eight-year-old boy was picked up by this suspect. The boy kicked and screamed, he was eventually dropped by the suspect.

He was able to get away, but police have released a description. He's a six-foot-tall, heavy-set Native American or Hispanic man, according to OKC Fox . Police have asked that anyone with any information regarding the case contact authorities, noting that they could earn a cash reward.