Oklahoma Senator Files Bill to Ban Paper Straws in the State

I got to admit, paper straws suck. However, I don't think they should be banned.

So a hot topic in recent years has been plastic straws. This all started a few years ago after a video went viral off a turtle having to have a straw pulled from its nose. This led to a debate of banning the straws, which led to what do we do now? Some places started using straw less drink lids, which is still plastic and I don't think helps the environment.

Others started using paper straws. Which makes sense, if the straw were to go in the ocean it would not eventually lose its composition and would not be hard like a plastic straw. The problem with paper straws, you better drink whatever you have with that straw quick. These straws will also start to disintegrate while you're drinking them. The worst is when you're having your meal and by the time your food gets out, your straw is starting this process.

I learned today pasta straws are a thing. Never tried one of those. I only learned of that last one because of Senate Bill 1065 in the state of Oklahoma by Senator Nathan Dahm. It was filed yesterday and it would effectively ban paper and pasta straws in the state.

Under the measure, any licensed food establishment in the state that provides a consumer with a straw cannot distribute straws made of non-plastic materials, including, but not limited to, paper or pasta.

“You have states, like California, where the leftist loons have banned plastic straws because they saw a video on social media about a sea turtle that was harmed by ingesting a straw,” Sen. Dahm said in a press release. “So, under the guise of helping the planet, they’ve banned plastic straws, resulting in who knows how many trees now being cut down to make paper straws.”

Since the bill was already filed after the legislative session for this year, it can only receive a hearing as a committee bill, or he can refile it ahead of next year's legislative session.

I personally think a restaurant should be allowed to use whatever straw they want. Unless, that restaurant is near a body of natural water. If you have a dockside or beach side restaurant I think that paper straws should be used. Just my opinion though.

