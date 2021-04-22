Get our free mobile app

One of the most successful movie franchises of all-time could be coming to Texas. Universal Pictures' Fast & Furious saga appears to be shooting for their next movie later this year; specifically in Houston.

The extremely wide highways of Houston (12-plus lanes in some places) will be a perfect place to shoot footage of high speed chases, stunts, and whatever else the producers for "F10" can come up with.

As with most things with the modern Internet, Reddit looks to have broken the story about the Fast & Furious saga coming to Houston.

If you can't read the screenshot, the pertinent part from the post on Reddit states, "Mainly 2 to 3 hour day and night closure of 290, I10, and Sam Houston Parkway. Including some local downtown streets."

Knowing Houston's highways, the producers for Fast & Furious have definitely done their homework. US 290, I-10, and the Sam Houston Tollway/Parkway (Beltway 8) all have newly constructed lanes and plenty of stretches of straight-ahead highway lanes.

"F10" won't be the first movie with high-speed chases filmed in Houston. Back in the 1990s, the Charlie Sheen movie, "The Chase" was filmed at various locations in Houston. The main highway scenes were filmed on the Hardy Toll Road. Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist, Flea, had a minor role in the movie too.

Meanwhile, "F9" is slated to be released on June 25, starring Vin Diesel, John Cena and Michelle Rodriguez. Here's the trailer:



Bonus video: trailer for "The Chase" starring Charlie Sheen and Kristy Swanson.